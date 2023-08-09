MANILA — Filipino surfer Rogelio Esquivel clinched a third-place finish at the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic in California on Sunday.

The San Juan, La Union native entered the semifinals of the tournament, but fell short of making it into the finals after eventual champion, USA’s Kaniela Stewart, won their matchup, 16.10-14.87, in Heat 2.

Stewart won against fellow American Taylor Jensen in the finals, 15.73-12.43.

Even after missing the finals, Esquivel expressed his gratitude towards the people who supported him in his campaign.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng Filipino sa solid na suporta ninyo, especially sa mga pumunta sa beach. Grabe, ‘di namin in-expect yun, sobrang solid! Dabest kayo,” he wrote on his social media account.

En route to the semis, he defeated United Kingdom’s Ben Skinner in the Round of 16, 15.44-10.50, and moved past American Richie Cravey in the quarterfinals, 14.13-7.40.