AP Bren's main five for MPL Season 12. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - AP Bren (Formerly Bren Esports) will keep the gold medalists in the recent Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament as it seeks redemption under a new management in MPL Season 12.

Two-time gold medalist Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel will again lead AP Bren alongside David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, Michael Angelo "KyleTzy" Sayson, Marco Stephen "SUPER MARCO" Requitano, and Rowgien Stimpson "Owgwen" Unigo. Vincent "Pando" Unigo and rookie Mumukid will be the team's subs.

The seven-man lineup was unveiled at a launch in a nightclub in Quezon City.

Head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro and Vrendon "Vrendon Lin" Pesebre will call the shots anew for the team.

Phewww, FlapTzy, KyleTzy, SUPER MARCO, and Owgwen last May struck gold in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of national esports team Sibol's pool for this year.

AP Bren seeks to bounce back from a dismal playoff campaign that made them go from a title contender to an early playoff exit. In the off-season, Bren Esports forged a partnership with AP Esports for the team rebrand.

MPL Season 12 will see two teams qualifying for the world championships, to be hosted by the Philippines.

They will also see action in the coming months during the International Esports Federation (IESF) world championships to be held in Iasi, Romania.



