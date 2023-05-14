National esports team Sibol on Sunday captured the gold medal in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, after defeating Malaysia, 3-0, in the gold medal match.

This is sweet revenge for the Filipinos, who absorbed a 0-1 loss against the Todak-armed squad in the group stage.

This is Sibol's third gold medal in all SEA Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournaments, after clinching gold in the Philippines-hosted tournament, and the 2022 tournament held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Angelo Arcangel, who was part of the 2019 team, will be the first-ever two-time SEA Games Mobile Legends gold medalist as part of Sibol's call-up this year.

