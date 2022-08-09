From Cameron Krutwig's Instagram

Cameron Krutwig, a 6-foot-9, 23-year-old, who helped the Loyola Ramblers to a Final 4 stint in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, will be the import of the Blackwater Bossing in the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

This was disclosed to ABS-CBN by Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, after the team received a memo from the PBA on the measurement schedule of Krutwig, who averaged 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and a steady 59% shooting from the field.

As per the memo, Krutwig is scheduled to be measured at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 15.

According to Vanguardia, he’s been closely monitoring Krutwig’s game after leading the Ramblers to the Final 4.

“I’ve been following his team when they reached the Final 4, then I researched where he was playing last season,” added Vanguardia.

Krutwig played his first-ever professional contract in the Belgian Pro Basketball League with the Telenet Giants Antwerp where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Blackwater is coming off a promising campaign where it reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

It was a huge turnaround from the previous season when the team registered the longest losing skid in PBA history, dropping 29 straight games and posting a record of 1-21.

