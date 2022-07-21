Yousef Taha. PBA Images

MANILA -- Once the hottest team in the PBA Philippine Cup, it looks like Blackwater had ran into some bad luck, losing four games in a row.

The Bossing played minus promising star rookie Ato Ular, who was put under health and safety protocols in Wednesday’s game against the Converge FiberXers and remains to be a doubtful starter for their last elimination round game on Friday.

Now comes another bad news: Yousef Taha, who hurt his hand and was unable to continue playing in the second half of the Bossing’s game against the FiberXers, will be out for the rest of the tournament.

The 6-foot-8 veteran center who had proven himself more to be a stabilizer for the new and improved Bossing suffered a hairline fracture on his hand.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed this development to ABS-CBN News.

“Yung bone doon sa third and fourth finger of the left hand, 'yun 'yung na-fracture, so wala na talaga hindi na niya kayang makabalik this tournament,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Taha has been one of the most consistent big men of the Bossing, averaging 7.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Ular, on the other hand, might be able to play on Friday pending the result of Friday’s antigen test in the PBA.

“He has tested negative in the two tests. 'Yung final test na lang tomorrow before our game,” said Vanguardia. “Everyday ang testing namin and that’s been the procedure kapag mayroon sa team na nagpa-positive.”

With a 5-5 win-loss record, Blackwater can move as far as No. 6 and avoid falling into a spot where it needs to win twice-in-a-row against top seed San Miguel or No. 2 TNT.

A victory by Blackwater over Magnolia coupled by a NorthPort win over NLEX can put the Bossing at No. 6 with a 6-5 card. But that will also depend on Terrafirma’s game against Meralco to be played on Thursday.