LOOK: Pinoy boxers arrive home after triumphant Tokyo campaign

Filipino Olympic boxers (L-R), Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial pose for photographs shortly upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Tokyo on August 9, 2021. Contributed Photo

The Philippine boxing team is now back home, after a successful stint in the Tokyo Olympics where they won two silvers and a bronze medal.

Silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial arrived at the NAIA Terminal 2 on Monday afternoon where they were met by Philippine sports officials.

Also arriving home was Irish Magno, who reached the quarterfinal stage of the women's flyweight division.

IN PHOTOS: #Tokyo2020 Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, silver medalist Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial return to the country today, after their historic campaign in the Games.#StrongerTogetherTeamPhilippines#Tokyo2020TeamPHI #GalingngAtletangPilipino pic.twitter.com/UWyhQ1BEbk — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) August 9, 2021

The boxing team's exploits ensured that the Philippines had its best ever Olympic campaign.

The boxers will quarantine at the Summit Ridge hotel in Tagaytay upon their arrival.