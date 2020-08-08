Golf: Bianca Pagdanganan knocking at the door at Ohio LPGA

Bianca Pagdanganan competes at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness Club on July 31, 2020 in Toledo, Ohio. On Friday, Pagdanganan tied for 8th place after 2 rounds at the Marathon LPGA Classic. Patrick Smith, Getty Images via AFP

Bianca Pagdanganan shot a 4-under 67 to soar up the leaderboard at the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio on Friday (US time).

Pagdanganan, a double gold winner at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, was tied for 8th place with 3 others at Highland Meadows, and was 7 shots back behind former world No. 1 Lydia Ko from New Zealand.

Pagdanganan was at even par after 16 holes, before churning out back-to-back eagles that keyed her late-round resurgence.

She was 2-under after the opening round.

Meanwhile, Ko produced a barnstorming finish to snatch a one-shot lead with a 6-under-par second round.

She bagged back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to leapfrog England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff for sole possession of the lead.

Ko's pair of closing birdies bookended a blistering start to her round, when she reeled off four consecutive birdies over the first four holes to move into the lead.

Her roller coaster 65 included nine birdies, three bogeys and six pars, leaving her at 13 under after 36 holes.

Below are the leaders after Friday's second round (par 71, USA unless noted):

129 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 64-65

130 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 67-63

131 - Danielle Kang 64-67

133 - Maria Fassi (MEX) 67-66

134 - Kristen Gillman 67-67, Megan Khang 65-69

135 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 68-67

136 - Lexi Thompson 70-66, BIANCA PAGDANGANAN (PHI) 69-67, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 68-68, Sophia Popov (GER) 66-70

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse

