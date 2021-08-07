Saso ended up with a 10-under 274 aggregate, a solid showing overall despite a rough start at Kasumigaseki Golf and Country Club. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Yuka Saso of the Philippines carded a 6-under 65 for a brilliant finish in Olympic women’s golf on Saturday that was still not enough for a podium finish.

Saso ended up with a 10-under 274 aggregate, a solid showing overall despite a rough start at Kasumigaseki Golf and Country Club in Saitama.

After a subpar opening round, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, who saw regular caddie Lionel Matichuk suffer a heat stroke the day before the competition began, strung together 68, 67 and 65 and finished tied for 9th with 5 others.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan ended up tied for 43rd with a 3-over 285 aggregate.

Saso went on a tear on the back 9, with birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th, and an eagle on the 17th. But that flurry could not help push her further up the leaderboard.

Only American Jessica Korda's 64 was better on the day.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda of the United States survived a double bogey and a bogey in her final round Friday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to win gold.

After her bogey on No. 11, Japan, she made a birdie on the 13th and all pars from there. Her 17-under 267 was just enough to fend off Mone Inami of Japan and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who each fired 6-under 65s and to finish tied for second at 268.

Inami then needed just one playoff hole, a repeat of No. 18, to claim silver with a par, leaving Ko with the bronze medal.

Korda, 23, is a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She earned her first career major championship in June, capturing the Women's PGA Championship for her third victory of the year.

