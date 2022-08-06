Home  >  Sports

Team Secret fails to qualify for Valorant Champions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2022 05:05 PM

Courtesy: Team Secret 
MANILA - Team Secret failed to qualify for Valorant Champions in Istanbul after succumbing to Indonesia's Onic G in the lower bracket of the Last Chance Qualifiers, Saturday. 

Onic G drew first blood on Fracture. Team Secret equalized after making a 7-3 run from Round 15, bringing the game down the wire. 

Onic carried a 12-9 lead over the Filipinos in Game 3. Team Secret, led by Jremy, pulled up clutch plays and was a match closer to forcing a round overtime. 

But Onic got its act together to eliminate the Philippines' last chance at a world championship slot this year. 

Team Secret secured a win in the upper bracket quarterfinals against Made in Thailand, before sinking to the lower bracket after a sweep by Malaysian-Singaporean squad Bleed Esports. 

Team Secret qualified for Champions last year, when Berlin, Germany hosted the tournament. They entered the playoffs but were eliminated in round 1 by eventual champs Acend. 

