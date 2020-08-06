Boxing: No communication with Team Pacquiao, but Mikey Garcia wants fight

Mikey Garcia celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas in a unanimous decision in a WBC Welterweight Diamond Championship bout in this February 29, 2020 photo. Tom Pennington, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Former world champion Mikey Garcia remains hopeful that he will be in line for a fight against Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao.

This, despite admitting that he has not had any contact with members of the Philippine senator's team.

Garcia, a champion in four different weight divisions, made his welterweight debut in March 2019, when he was routed by Errol Spence Jr. over 12 rounds. He rebounded by outpointing Jessie Vargas -- a former Pacquiao opponent -- in February 2020.

"I would love it," said Garcia, as quoted by Boxing Scene, when asked about the possibility of fighting Pacquiao.

"It would be an honor to go up in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. He is a legend," he added. "It would be something great, and it is the fight that interests me most."

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019, when he secured a split decision victory over Keith Thurman to claim the "super" version of the WBA welterweight belt.

His promoter, Sean Gibbons, has previously said that Pacquiao is in a "holding pattern" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has greatly impacted sports all over the world. While he did not rule out the possibility of Pacquiao fighting this year, Gibbons also said it was too early to tell if the "Pacman" can make a ring return.

Garcia acknowledged that he has yet to have formal discussions with Team Pacquiao.

"Actually, we have not reached any agreement," he said. "I have not communicated with anyone from his team."

"But I would love it," he said of the bout.

Garcia is not the only fighter angling for a showdown with Pacquiao, who remains one of the biggest draws in boxing despite being already 40 years old.

Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, is also being positioned as a potential Pacquiao opponent by Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum -- the Filipino icon's former promoter.

