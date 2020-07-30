Bob Arum still hopeful Pacquiao-Crawford can happen in November

Top Rank's Bob Arum said WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will return to the boxing ring in November with or without Manny Pacquiao.

But Arum hopes Crawford will still be able to work it out with Pacquiao, who has yet to name his next opponent.

"The Pacquiao fight, obviously we’d like to do it,” Arum said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

“Whether we can do it, how we can do it, that’s what we’re figuring out now. Obviously, if it can happen it’ll happen, and if it can’t happen, it won’t happen. But nothing is concrete on that. We hope we can do it. We’re trying, but this is not a usual situation.”

Although Pacquiao, the reigning WBA "super" welterweight champion, is amenable to face Crawford of a title unification, Arum will still have to figure his way around several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case Pacquiao is unavailable in November, Arum said his group might have to offer the bout to former IBF champion Kell Brook.

“If it can’t be Pacquiao for various reasons, then we’ll match him with somebody else. But we told Terence to prepare for mid-November, whether it’s the 14th or the 21st,” Arum said.

