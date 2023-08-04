One of the full courts set up at The Courtyard in BGC. Handout

MANILA -- Nike has opened a new basketball court in Bonifacio Global City in an effort to further grow the community of basketball while promoting sustainability.

"The Courtyard" is a 2,182 square meter space at 25th Street and 7th Avenue in BGC that houses three courts. Two of them are FIBA-standard full courts and one is a half-court with a free-throw line for practice-shooting.

The two full-size courts’ surfaces are made with NIKE GRIND rubber from the outsoles of about 30,000 pairs of recycled shoes.

The Courtyard's colorful features was designed by Kiefer Indiongco, also known as Kiefsix, a homegrown Filipino visual artist and illustrator.

It was formally opened on Friday, just in time for the upcoming FIBA World Cup festivities to be co-hosted by the Philippines late this month.

"The grind material (used in basketball flooring) is unused scrap and left over footwear... It's mix of footwear apparel and some equipment, but generally majority of it is coming from rubber footwear of all Nike shoes," said Jinno Ferrer, Nike country marketing manager.

"The reason Nike went into sustainable materials, we've been producing millions and millions of shoes of the year and in order for us to give back and to protect the environment, the initiative of the company to make things into circular pattern."

The Courtyard also has a locker facility, male and female restrooms and shower rooms. The rooftop of the locker room can double up as an observation deck for friends to watch the action while offering its 70 square meters of space for events and workshops.

“The hope is that every baller who steps onto the court will feel a sense of identity, and they will feel proud to be a Filipino baller,” said Kiefsix.

Coach Xavier Nunag, University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Commissioner was also impressed by the project.

“Having this court in the heart of Metro Manila is huge. It's different when you play alone in your Barangay. Playing here gives you the primetime feeling, like you’re a part of Filipino basketball culture,” he said.

To make the Courtyard even more friendly to women, it will host weekly pickup runs, female-only games and regular basketball camps for ballers of all levels, including Girls Got Game Philippines and women’s community groups.

Ballers who want to shoot hoops at The Courtyard will be able to sign up for free using the Nike app.