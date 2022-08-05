Japan B.League player Kiefer Ravena has decided to break his silence over rumors that he is dating anew, months after his break-up with fellow sports superstar Creamline's Alyssa Valdez.

But things have turned nasty when some netizens started blaming Ravena's supposed new date for the split.

Because of this, Ravena posted a Twitter message to "clear the air."

"These past few days have been dirty and ugly. It's time to put a halt to it. Alyssa released a statement in May regarding our separation last January. We both agreed to move on peacefully and we respect each other's decisions," he said.

"However, family, friends, acquaintances, and a lot of innocent names have been dragged into this issue... Rumors that I am dating anyone now are complete false and hurtful, especially to those who have been unwittingly dragged into this issue."

"I've made mistakes in the past but I've learned from those mistakes. But these still do not give anybody the right to bash others... let's be kind to one another."

