MANILA, Philippines -- Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez on Thursday asked the public to "avoid making up stories" amid rumors that she and Kiefer Ravena have split up.

Rumors of the breakup started on Monday after fans noticed that the former Ateneo de Manila University stars changed their profile photos on their social media accounts.

On Thursday, Valdez's management released a statement acknowledging the "speculation."

"We appreciate the concern, but this decision does not involve any other party. Let us avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors. We hope that everyone can respect Alyssa's decision to keep things private," the VMG Talent agency said.

please avoid making up stories & spreading false rumors. 🤍



thank you for all the love. 💗 https://t.co/DwpYzQHKIQ — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) May 26, 2022

Valdez, in reposting the tweet, added: "Please avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors. Thank you for all the love."

Her manager, Vania Edralin, also reposted the statement and added: "It's always sad to see people grow apart, but I am hopeful you'll both find your way."

It’s always sad to see people grow apart, but I am hopeful you’ll both find your way. Will always be here for you Ly. Love ü https://t.co/pcZXpeLmqp — vania (@vaniaedralin) May 26, 2022

Ravena has not issued any comments on the matter.

The pair confirmed their relationship on June 8, 2016, in an episode of Tonight With Boy Abunda.

In an interview with the Olympics website during the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Valdez revealed that she and Ravena only saw each other for a day in the past six months.

Ravena spent the past basketball season in Japan's B.League, playing for the Shiga Lakestars, while Valdez also competed in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."