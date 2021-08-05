Football: PH women's team start preps for Asian Cup qualifiers

The Philippine women's team has started preparing for the Asian Cup qualifiers. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

The Philippine women's national football team has started its preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Irvine, California.

The team held a tryout yesterday at the Great Park Irvine, with over 40 players -- both Philippine- and US-based -- joining.

Following the tryout, the training camp will be held to select the 23 players who will suit up for the Philippines in the qualifiers.

The qualifiers are scheduled for September 13 to 25, with the Philippines to play Hong Kong and Nepal for a place in the 2022 Women's Asian Cup that will be hosted by India.

According to the PFF, overseeing the tryouts is head coach Marlon Maro, who arrived in the United States on Monday along with assistant coaches Rose Ton Barinan, Michael Agbayani, Anthony Albao, and Marlon Pinero.

PFF Women's Committee co-chairperson Jefferson Cheng is the team manager for this campaign.