NBA: Devin Booker buzzer-beater saves Suns vs Clippers

Devin Booker knocked down a fallaway jumper as time expired to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their NBA seedings game Tuesday (US time).

The Suns, fighting for a playoff spot, hung with the title contenders, thanks to their strong outside shooting.

Consecutive baskets by the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac tied the game at 111 inside the last two minutes, followed by a series of possessions that either gave Phoenix the lead or enabled Los Angeles to knot the score.

In the dying seconds, Zubac cleared a Ricky Rubio miss, but his attempt to pass to Paul George was intercepted by Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix set up the final play for Booker, who swished the game winner as Leonard and George collapsed on him.

Booker finished with 35 points and 8 assists, including 6 of 9 from behind the arc, as Ayton added 19 points and Rubio 18 points.

Phoenix shot 17-of-32 3-pointers (53.1%), while Los Angeles was just 8 of 29 (27.6%).

Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers, who saw their hold of the No. 2 seed over the Denver Nuggets reduced to one game.

