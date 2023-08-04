Alex Eala at the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Alex Eala on Facebook

WTA World No. 248 Alex Eala of the Philippines made it to the W60 Barcelona quarterfinals in Spain on Thursday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 upset of 150th-ranked second seed Eva Lys of Germany.

The second-round clash between the three-time ITF singles winners began with nine consecutive service breaks.

In the 10th game, the 21-year-old German served out the opening set, 6-4, on her first set point at 40-30.

The second set opened similarly with an exchange of breaks, and this was followed by a trade of service holds.

Eala, 18, fought to remain in contention after being broken to love by converting her second break point in the sixth game to level at 3-3.

The Filipino with three junior grand slam titles broke once more to catch up at 4-4 and held serve for 5-4 to inch closer to forcing a deciding set.

She brought the 10th game to deuce and immediately broke serve to claim the second set, 6-4.

Eala, who graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in June, breezed through the third set by securing a 3-0 lead with a love service hold.

She advanced to 4-1 by saving two break points and getting past six deuces in the fifth game.

Another service break, her 10th conversion out of 13 chances, allowed Eala to serve for the match at 5-1.

With the score at 40-15 in the seventh game, Eala sealed the victory after two hours and four minutes, 6-1, with 91 total points won versus her opponent’s 79 points.

The Filipino teen will see action in the quarterfinals on Friday against 31-year-old Spanish wildcard and 12-time ITF singles champion Georgina Garcia Perez.

The World No. 369 local bet also posted a comeback win in the second round against Anastasia Kulikova of Finland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

The W60 Barcelona or Women’s TEC Cup, which offers $60,000 in prize money, is being held on the outdoor hard courts of UP Cornellà - TEC Carles Ferrer Salat.

Eala began her Barcelona campaign on Tuesday, with her opener lasting just 19 minutes because Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia retired while trailing at 0-3.

In the doubles competition on Wednesday, Marcinkevica bounced back with Estelle Cascino of France as the No. 3 seeds defeated Eala and Emilie Lindh Gallagher of Great Britain in the first round, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

