MANILA -- Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos and Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui will headline the newly-revamped Onic Philippines lineup, it was announced Friday evening.

Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales will also make his return to the professional scene after finishing his studies, while TNC skipper Mark "KRAMM" Rustiana will join his longtime pal Escalera in the team.

Escalera led TNC to its best finish in MPL Season 9, as the Phoenix Army placed third in the tournament.

Raizen was also integral to Omega Esports' success, appearing with the team during the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, when they placed third in the tournament.

Joining them are: Frince “Super Frince” Ramirez, Kenneth “Nets” Barro, and David “Boss A” Gamboa, and former RSG Philippines roamer John “Perkz” Sumawan.

Making up the rookies are Czedrick “Yoshinu” Romero, and Jem “Jem” Lanojan.

Onic PH in the off-season let go of Stephen "Sensui" Castillo and longtime Onic player Nowee "Ryota" Macasa, while Landher "Der" San Gabriel and Jefferdson "Kekedoot" Mogol were moved to the squad's D-league team, Onic Arsenal.