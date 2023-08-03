Gilas scores easy win vs Iran in China pocket tourney

Gilas Pilipinas essayed an easy win over Iran during their clash at the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China.

Led by Jaime Malonzo and Dwight Ramos, the Philippine national team scored a 76-65 win over the Iranians.

Malonzo scored 11 points to go with his six rebounds, while Ramos and Calvin Oftana added 10 markers each.

EJ Edu added a near double-double output of nine points and nine rebounds while Roger Pogoy and Rhenz Abando had eight markers apiece.

Amir Hosein Yazarlou topscored the Iranian squad with eight markers.

The nationals, which flew to China for their final preparations for the FIBA World Cup, will next take on Senegal on Friday.

It was a good victory for the nationals who flew to Guangdong without Kai Sotto.

They also played minus NBA star Jordan Clarkson and naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.