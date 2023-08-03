Ex-NBA player Williams gets 10 years for health fraud scheme

Boston Celtics shooting guard Terrence Williams (C) goes to the basket as New York Knicks point guard Raymond Felton (L) and New York Knicks point guard Jason Kidd (R) defends in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball playoff game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 28 April 2013. EPA/CJ GUNTHER CORBIS

NEW YORK - Former NBA player Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for orchestrating a scheme that defrauded the league's health insurance plan, New York prosecutors announced.

Williams, 36, had pled guilty in August last year to defrauding the plan of more than $5 million.

"Williams not only lined his pockets through fraud and deceit, but he also stole the identities of others and threatened a witness to further his criminal endeavors," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

"For his brazen criminal acts, Williams now faces years in prison," the attorney added.

Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, was one of 18 ex-NBA players charged in the elaborate fraud in October 2021.

Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York said he conspired with others to submit fraudulent claims to the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan for medical and dental services that were not carried out.

In exchange, Williams received kickbacks totaling at least $300,000.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, which carried a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

He also admitted to one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Williams agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million to the NBA's plan.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who was part of the Boston Celtics team that won the 2008 NBA Championship, and Tony Allen -- a six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member -- were also charged in the scheme that allegedly ran from at least 2017 to 2021.

Other players charged include former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, Sebastian Telfair, who played for several NBA teams including the Cleveland Cavaliers, and ex-Los Angeles Clippers pick Darius Miles.

In some instances, the co-conspirators had submitted false claims for the same root canal treatment on the same teeth on the same day, prosecutors said.

