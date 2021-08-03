Tokyo Olympics: Nesthy Petecio's silver is good as gold, says analyst

Nesthy Petecio may have settled for a silver medal in Tokyo, but considering what she had to go through to get there, it is good as gold.

Boxing analyst Nissi Icasiano said Petecio's success cemented her place among boxing greats as she became the first female amateur boxer to win a silver medal in the Olympics.

“If there’s a Mt. Rushmore of Philippine boxing, Nesthy Petecio should be up there,” said Icasiano. "She should be there among the boxing greats like Manny Pacquiao and (Gabriel) Flash Elorde."

The 5-foot-2 Petecio went through taller opponents on her way to the finals, getting past Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of Congo, Lin Yu-ting of Taipei, Yeni Arias of Colombia and Irma Testa of Italy.

Her only defeat in Tokyo came in the hands of eventual gold medal winner Sena Irie of Japan.

"To tell you honestly the bout lived up to the expectations. It was not just a gold medal match, it's a rivalry between the top female amateur boxers," said Icasiano.

"This was Petecio's first try in the Olympics and she won a silver medal."

The best part of Petecio's silver medal win is that her journey does not end there.

Icasiano said Petecio is capable of launching a campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"She's only 29, I believe she has one more Olympic cycle left. She has a lot left in her gas tank," said the analyst. "Her performance just gave her a better experience."

The Philippines has three podium finishes in Tokyo Olympics so far. Aside from Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial are also each assured of at least a bronze medal in the games.

