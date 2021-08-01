Tokyo Olympics: Eumir Marcial knocks out Armenian for sure bronze

Arman Darchinyan of Armenia lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Eumir Marcial of the Philippines REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

(UPDATED) Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial on Sunday made short work of his Armenian foe Arman Darchinyan to march to the semifinal round of the men's middleweight class in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Marcial unleashed a right hook to the head of Darchinyan, flooring the Armenian with 49 seconds remaining in the first round.

That is all he needed to win the fight and secure a sure bronze medal for the Philippines.



The Zamboanga native relied on his footwork and side to side movement to fend off the body shots of Darchinyan.



A 1-2-3 combo wobbled the Armenian, prompting the referee to give him a standing eight count.

He was allowed to continue, but Marcial stepped on the gas pedal and unloaded a barrage punctuated with a short right hook to the temple.

Eumir Marcial of the Philippines reacts after winning his fight against Arman Darchinyan of Armenia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

This sent Darchinyan facedown to the mat. The referee had to help him walk to the corner signaling the end of the match.

This is the second time Marcial has beat Darchinyan, whom he fought in the 2018 World Amateur Championships in Russia.

The Filipino, who drew a bye in the round of 32, opened his middleweight campaign by stopping Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi also in the first round.

Marcial joined Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and women's featherweight boxing finalist Nesthy Petecio among Pinoys who won or are guaranteed medals in 2020 Tokyo.

His sure podium finish also allowed the Philippines to equal the most medals won by the country in a single Olympiad.

In the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, the Philippines won 3 bronze medals courtesy of Simeon Toribio (high jump), bantamweight boxer José Luis Villanueva, and swimmer Teófilo Yldefonso (200m breaststroke).

