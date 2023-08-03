WATCH: EZ Mil throws first pitch in LA Dodgers game

After inking a record deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre, Filipino rapper EZ Mil graced a Los Angeles Dodgers game to do the ceremonial pitch.

EZ Mil threw the first pitch in the Dodgers game against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Thursday (Manila time) for Filipino Heritage Night.

He followed the footsteps of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, comedian Jo Koy, Fil-American rapper Saweetie, and Apl.de.ap who all have made the ceremonial pitch at the Dodger Stadium.

Meanwhile, former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Ylona Garcia sang the Philippine national anthem during the match.

Last July, Ez Mil took to social media to announce that he recently inked a record deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

According to an article on the official Shady Records website, it was Eminem who came across Ez Mil's music online and subsequently introduced him to Dr. Dre.

The Shady Records article further revealed that Ez Mil has exciting plans for his fans, as he is set to release "DU4LI7Y: REDUX" on August 11. This upcoming album will include his brand new single "Realest," featuring none other than Eminem himself.

Born in Olongapo, EZ Mil now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.