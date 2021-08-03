Nesthy Petecio still determined to chase Olympic gold

Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines reacts while holding with her medal. Carl Recine, Reuters

Moments after accepting her silver medal, Nesthy Petecio had already shifted her attention to her next goal.

"Siyempre po, continue pa din po ako," Petecio told Paolo del Rosario of Cignal TV. "Chasing the gold pa din po tayo."

Petecio won the Philippines' first silver medal of the Tokyo Olympics, after a loss to Japan's Irie Sena in the finals of the women's featherweight division. The Filipina boxer poured it on after a slow start but Irie still came away with a unanimous decision win.

Emotional after the conclusion of her maiden Olympic stint, Petecio expressed her eagerness to keep going in her career.

"Hindi pa tapos po," she told del Rosario. "May Paris pa po."

In this regard, Petecio wants to follow in the footsteps of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won silver in the 2016 Rio Games before winning gold in Tokyo just last week.

"Yes, 'yun 'yung gusto ko. 'Yun 'yung gusto kong mangyari. Siyempre sa gabay po ni Lord, ng mga coaches ko, sa lahat po ng nagdasal sa akin po, siyempre," she said.

Petecio's silver is the Philippines' second medal of the games, but her fellow boxers have already secured two more.

Both Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam are assured of bronze medals in men's middleweight and flyweight, respectively, and will be gunning for the gold medal matches on Thursday.

