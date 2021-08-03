Olympics: Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, P17M in financial bonuses

Petecio celebrates with her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Luis Robayo, pool/AFP

Free flights on PAL, AirAsia offered, too

MANILA—Olympic silver-medalist Nesthy Petecio is assured P17 million in cash incentives for what the tough-punching Filipina boxer accomplished in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Petecio will get P5 million as mandated by Republic Act 10699 for runner-up finishers at the Olympics.

That is on top of the P5 million each pledged by corporate magnates Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang. Cong. Mikee Romero also promised P2 million for silver medalists.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines congratulated Petecio on her feat, and rewarded her 60,000 Mabuhay Miles lifetime, a distinction the company described as Forever Flyers.

“Your silver win showed the heart of a strong Filipina to the world!Thank you for making the country proud,” PAL said.

AirAsia Philippines said it will grant Petecio unlimited flights for 5 years.

Petecio is also set to receive a P10-million Suntrust condominium in Davao City from real estate tycoon Andrew Tan.

The residential condominium is at One Lakeshore Drive inside the 11.2-hectare Davao Park District in Lanang, Megaworld subsidiary Suntrust Properties Inc. said in a statement.

The community is "just a little over an hour away" from Petecio's hometown in Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur, Suntrust said.

"We are very proud of this huge accomplishment of Nesthy Petecio. Her silver medal in the Olympics is a historic one because this women's featherweight division of boxing debuts only in this Tokyo Olympics and she is the first ever silver medalist in the category," Suntrust president Harrison Paltongan said.

"Rightfully, she deserves the reward from our chairman, Dr. Andrew Tan, for the pride she gives to the Filipino nation."

The Tan-led Megaworld also gifted the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyan Diaz with a P14-million condominium unit at Eastwood City.

RELATED VIDEO: