Tokyo Olympics: EJ Obiena gets much love from netizens in men's final performance

Netizens showered Filipino athlete EJ Obiena with much love despite failing to make a podium finish in the men's pole vault in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night.
Obiena gained admiration because of his effort, after competing with world record holder and new pole vault Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and his (Obiena's) training partner, Rio Olympics gold medalist Thiago Braz.
Some of them also took notice of his Spongebob Squarepants socks that he used in the finals.
But perhaps the most noteworthy of the tweets were the ones which praised Obiena for arguing his case with officials while appealing for a final jump in the 5.80m.
Even former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te was impressed.
Some of the fans also reminded the public of the achievements on his way to Tokyo.
