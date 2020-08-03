NBA: Orlando's Isaac out indefinitely with torn ACL

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, the Magic announced.

Isaac suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night (Monday in Manila). He had four points, four assists, and three rebounds in 15 minutes before being helped off the court.

"He underwent an MRI immediately after the game. Results revealed that Isaac has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament," the team said.

"Isaac will be out indefinitely and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation," it added.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Rookie Draft, Isaac was averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game for Orlando this season.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).