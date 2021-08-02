Olympics: PH’s Knott exits 200m race after finishing last in her heats

Kristina Knott of the Philippines at the Southeast Asian Games in December 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/file

Kristina Knott of the Philippines finished 5th and last in her heats in the women’s 200 meters on Monday to exit the Olympics in Tokyo.

Knott, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, clocked 23.80 seconds in the preliminaries at Olympic Stadium, far off her personal best and Philippine record of 23.01 seconds.

Only the top 3 finishers in each of the 7 heats and the next 3 fastest times advanced to the semifinals later in the day.

Knott qualified for the Olympics via universality rule.

Meanwhile, defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah kicked off her audacious bid for an unprecedented Olympic women's sprint "double-double" by advancing to the 200m semi-finals on Monday.

Thompson-Herah, who outgunned teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to seal back-to-back 100m golds on Saturday, finished third in her 200m heat which was won by Canadian Emmanuel Crystal in 22.74sec.

Fraser-Pryce also progressed, but 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, also of Jamaica, failed to make it through after inexplicably slowing with 40 metres to run.

Christine Nboma of Namibia clocked the fastest time, 22.11sec, to finish her heat ahead of red-hot US favourite Gabby Thomas, who was reveling in her Olympic experience.

Another athlete missing from the field was Belarusian Kristina Timanovskaya.

She said Sunday she was "safe" and under police protection in Japan after claiming her country had forced her to leave the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old said team officials had tried to remove her from Japan after she criticized Belarus's athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice. — With an Agence France-Presse report

