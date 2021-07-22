Knott relaxed, focused ahead of maiden Olympics stint

Filipino-American sprinter Kristina Knott is now fully recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and is raring to go in her first appearance in the Olympic Games.

Knott was greeted by blazing summer weather when she started working out at the Transcosmos Track and Field stadium on Wednesday morning in Isahaya City in southern Nagasaki.

But the sprinter did not mind the temperatures that ranged from 32C to 34C, knowing that it simulated the conditions she will be experiencing at the National Stadium in Kasumigaoka at the Shinjuku area in Tokyo.

Knott, who qualified via the universality rule, will run the 200 meters.

The Fil-Am track star, who is with coach Rohsaan Griffin and strength and conditioning coach Carlo Buzzichelli, will train exclusively at Transcosmos until Monday.

After that, Knott moves to another venue, because Transcosmos will be used as COVID-19 vaccination facility for local residents.

"Relaxed lang siya, pero focused. I like her state of mind going into competition," said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association marketing and communications chief Edward Kho, who paid the group a visit and watched Knott in her first hour of training.

"It was a great opening day. We had a good session on both the weight room and the track," said Griffin.

There will be no distractions for Knott as their team has the stadium to themselves. On Saturday, Knott and her coaches will go to Shimabara municipal oval in Shimabara City to practice.

After that, Knott will be in Tokyo for the women's 200-meter sprints, where she will try to cross the 23-second barrier.

The 25-year-old Knott owns the national records in the 100 meters (11.27s) and 200 meters (23.01s).

