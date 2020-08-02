Jeron Teng looks back on 'really special' 104-point outing

Alaska's Jeron Teng (10) once scored 104 points in a high school game. File photo. Josh Albelda, ABS-CBN Sports

MANILA, Philippines - Before he became the King Archer and a key player for the Alaska Aces in the PBA, Jeron Teng first burst into the Philippine basketball scene thanks to his high-scoring exploits for Xavier School.

He gained widespread attention when he scored 104-points for the Stallions against Grace Christian College in the Tiong Lian Tournament in 2011 -- a performance that made headlines and established him as the most sought-after recruit of his class.

Teng, who would win two UAAP championships with the De La Salle Green Archers, said his performance back in January 2011 was "really special."

"I just felt everything was going my way that time. Parang all my shots were going in," Teng said during a recent appearance on "2OT," where they looked back on his basketball journey.

Teng made 37 of his 70 shots in that game -- with only one three-pointer. He was also 29 of 34 from the free throw line, while grabbing 24 rebounds and notching six steals.

The forward wasn't surprised that he made only one triple during his historic effort.

"Noong high school, 'di ako nagt-three points talaga, more of drive talaga. Pagka-rebound ko, more of court to court na," he said.

Teng credited his teammates and coaches for his performance, as the game ended with a 164-74 win for Xavier. He also said that his experiences in the RP Youth Team, then coached by Eric Altamirano, went a long way in preparing him for his final high school season.

"I think malaking factor din kasi, that year I came from playing in the national team, so mataas 'yung morale ko, mataas 'yung confidence ko," Teng explained.

"So pagbalik ko sa Xavier, parang one level higher na ako against sa competition," he added.

"Very fortunate din talaga ako na nangyari 'yun dahil nakatulong din 'yun sa pag-boost ng morale ko sa college sa La Salle," he said.

Teng would go on to commit to play college basketball for La Salle, where he won Rookie of the Year honors. He was the Finals MVP in 2013 and 2016, when the Green Archers won the UAAP title.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).