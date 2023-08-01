Jordan Clarkson won't join Gilas in China tourney

Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson will not join Gilas Pilipinas in its pocket tournament in China, which is part of their build-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said in an interview on News5 that Clarkson will not play for the Philippines in the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament.

"He might just go straight to Manila," said Reyes of the Utah Jazz star.

Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is also set to miss the competition in Guandong as he continues to recover from an injury sustained during the national team's training camp in Europe.

It was previously confirmed that Kai Sotto will not join the team in China as well, while he rehabs a back injury.

The 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament starts on Wednesday, with the Philippines taking on Iran and Senegal.

Gilas and Iran are set to play at the FIBA Worlds, while Senegal is training for the 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournaments that will commence on August 12.

