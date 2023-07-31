Palarong Pambansa parade pushes through despite heavy rains

Participants brave the rain as they attend the opening of the Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Park in Marikina City on July 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Heavy rains disrupted the parade of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina River Park, Monday afternoon.

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro, who was present at the event, told those in attendance that the teams would not be forced to join the parade because of the rains.

“Yung mga may kapote at may mga payong naghanda kaya tumutuloy. Yung mga mababasa, ‘di natin pinatutuloy para ‘di sila mabasa ulan,” Teodoro said.

Still, a good number of delegates from the different regions of the country pushed through with the festivities of the event that marked the official start of the games.

At 1:00 PM, a heavy downpour was experienced, and the delegation from Region 1, the Ilocos Region, begged off to participate as they cited health reasons.

“Hindi namin pinatuloy kasi malakas ulan,” Ryan Bantiding, the region sports officer of the delegation said.

“Kung titignan po kasi natin po yung welfare po ng mga athletes natin ang dapat unahin dito makiki-join kami kung sakali tumila ulan,” he added.

