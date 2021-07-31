LOOK: Nesthy Petecio video-calls family to celebrate Olympic semis win

Nesthy Petecio shared her jubilation over her Tokyo Olympic semifinals with her family through a video call, Saturday afternoon. Courtesy of Norlan Petecio

DAVAO—Boxer Nesthy Petecio shared her jubilation over her Tokyo Olympic semifinals win with her family through a video call, as she inches her way to another Olympic gold for the Philippines, Saturday afternoon.

Petecio beat Italian Irma Testa in a 4-1 split decision in the featherweight division to put the Philippines on the cusp of another Olympic gold medal following weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's feat last July 26.

In photos shared by brother Norlan, Petecio, already assured of at least a silver medal, looked visibly happy.

The Petecios earlier held a viewing party with their loved ones in their residence in Santa Ana, Davao Del Sur to witness the historic boxing match. — With a report from Hernel Tocmo