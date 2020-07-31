Home > Sports WATCH: Lakers-Clippers game highlights, July 30, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2020 12:36 PM | Updated as of Jul 31 2020 01:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn LeBron James bucked an off night offensively to play the hero in the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday (US time). Check the game highlights below: NBA: LeBron saves the day, as Lakers down Clippers Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv (For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website). Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, coronavirus, COVID-19, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, LeBron James, Anthony Davis Read More: NBA coronavirus COVID-19 LA Lakers LA Clippers LeBron James Anthony Davis