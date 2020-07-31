NBA: LeBron saves the day, as Lakers down Clippers

LeBron James scored on a putback off his own miss with 12.8 seconds remaining, as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 103-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the second game of a double-header as the NBA reopened Thursday (US time).

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 34 points, and the Lakers won their 50th game of the season.

James struggled from the field, shooting 6 of 19, but he finished with 11 rebounds and 7 assists to go with 16 points.

The Lakers, who trailed by 11 in the third quarter, came back in the fourth but saw their own 9-point lead evaporate after Paul George buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 101-all with 28.7 seconds in the game clock.

In the ensuing possession, James drove to the paint packed with Clippers defenders, hoisted a shot that clanked off the rim, but recovered to put the Lakers ahead.

In the final play, George missed a 27-footer.

Off the bench, Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 4 3-pointers, while Lakers Dion Waiters contributed 11 points for the Lakers.

George finished with 30 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard chipped in 28.

