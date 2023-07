Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers captured the bronze in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after toppling the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Sunday.

Cignal eked out a 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 victory over the Cargo Movers to finish the midseason conference on the podium at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Full story to follow.