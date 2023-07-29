Volleyball: PH spikers falter down the stretch against Thailand

Bryan Bagunas in action against Thailand in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League, July 28, 2023 at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna. Handout/PNVF.

MANILA -- The Philippine men's national volleyball team squandered a late lead in a five-set loss to Thailand in their first game of the Southeast Asia Volleyball League, Friday night at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

The nationals were up 2-1 but could not find the finishing kick and absorbed a 24-26, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-17 defeat at the hands of Thais.

With top stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo in the line-up, the Filipinos came close to an upset only to succumb to a late error before Thailand came up with a big block to reject Bagunas in the last rally of the match.

Bagunas fired 25 points on 23 hits and two blocks while Espejo and Steven Rotter added 24 and 17 points, respectively.

Supakorn Jenthaisong and Jakkrit Thanomnoi posted 28 and 22 points, respectively, to lead Thailand in a stellar comeback for a 1-0 slate in the two-hour and 34-minute match.

Indonesia, meanwhile, overcame Vietnam in the first match, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, to boost its bid for a second title after sweeping their home leg last week.

Dimas Saputra sizzled with 22 points on 21 attacks as the Indonesians gained a piece of the lead with the Thais. Thuan Nguyen Ngoc was the lone twin-digit scorer for Vietnam with 17 points.

The Philippines seeks to rebound against Indonesia on Saturday at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, at 4 p.m., Thailand goes for 2-0 against Vietnam in the duel of first leg podium finishers.