PBA on Tour: Converge drops 21 treys, crushes NorthPort

Adrian Wong fired 7 triples for Converge. PBA Images

Converge waxed hot from the three-point area, crushing NorthPort with a 113-84 beating in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena on Friday night.

The FiberXers connected on 21 three-pointers against the Batang Pier to end their preseason campaign with a bang.

Adrian Wong, Matt Nieto and Jeron Teng took turns at the basket, notching at least four treys each to finish their on Tour stint with a 6-5 record.

In contrast, NorthPort could only answer with 8-of-31 three-pointers.

Wong accounted for Converge's seven triples to finish with 23 points on top of five assists and three rebounds.

Nieto and Teng combined for 36 points, while Ryan Arana added 15 markers even as Kevin Racal notched 13.

From a tight 24-23 count in the first quarter, the FiberXers pulled away behind a pair of 31-point sizzlers in the middle quarters.

They kept their foot on the gas in completing an emphatic win.

Jesper Ayaay had 19 points for NorthPort which fell to 5-6.

Box Scores:

CONVERGE 113 – Wong 23, Nieto 19, Teng 17, Arana 15, Racal 13, Ambohot 8, Guinto 5, Ebona 5, Luib 5, Zaldivar 3, Stockton 0

NORTHPORT 84 – Ayaay 19, Calma 18, Zamar 17, Santos 9, Munzon 9, Salado 5, Comboy 3, Bauzon 3, Gabriel 1, Balagasay 0, Bulawan 0, Yu 0, Sobrevega 0

QUARTERS: 24-23, 55-43, 86-66, 113-84