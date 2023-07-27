Former De La Salle-Zobel and Azkals Development Team player Andres Aldeguer

“Here we go.”

With those three words, Andres Aldeguer knows that the next stage of his journey in his young life is set to begin some 8000 miles away in New Britain, Connecticut where he will be donning a color he isn’t used to – the blue of the Central Connecticut University (CCU) Blue Devils soccer team.

After two years of exploring his options whether to study here in the Philippines or in the United States, the 6-foot-2 Aldeguer, who wore the colors of the De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers and the Azkals Development Team, is taking his talents to North America.

Aldeguer received several offers from Division 1 and 2 schools but he chose CCU for three reasons.

“With CCU, I have a chance to be in the rotation right away and not worry about being red-shirted,” explained Andres. “Although they recruited 10 other players for the team, I have a chance to play right away. The other schools said I would be redshirted.

“Second, the place is very safe and that is for the peace of mind of my family.

“And third, it's very close to New York and who doesn’t want to go to New York?”

Aldeguer realizes though that this isn’t fun and games There are challenges ahead of him.

The weather in Connecticut is cold and that is far different from the tropical heat Aldeguer is used to here at home.

And there is the level of competition.

“Players here are physically bigger and stronger even for those my age and the skill level is top notch. I want to test myself and see how I can adjust my game and how far I can go,” he said.

And the third challenge for Aldeguer is being alone.

“I am used to being surrounded by family, having a car, and other amenities that make you comfortable .Over there I will have none of that so that will toughen me up. I am excited for all these challenges.”

Aldeguer is flying out to Connecticut next week to prepare for their pre-season that kicks off this August 7.

The CCU Blue Devils begin the 20223-24 season by taking on Bryant College this coming August 24. In fact, their first three fixtures of the campaign are all on the road.

“That is a stern test” observed Aldeguer. “But that is life – full of challenges and I love a good challenge.”