PBA: TNT cruises past Converge, books trip to semis

Defending champion Talk 'N Text Tropang GIGA secured its ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup semis with a 116-92 domination of Converge on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Mikey Williams poured in 22 of his 26 points in a massive second quarter to post a 70-42 halftime advantage against the FiberXers

The Texters will face either Magnolia or NLEX in the best-of-7 semifinal series.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.