NBA: Pacers, Celtics triumphant in scrimmages

A near triple-double from Luka Doncic was not enough as the Indiana Pacers downed the Dallas Mavericks, 118-111, in a scrimmage ahead of the restart of the NBA season on Sunday in Orlando (Monday in Manila).

Doncic had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists while playing just 24 minutes. He helped the Mavericks reach a 37-26 lead after the first quarter.

The Pacers, however, dominated the second and third frames, where they outscored the Mavs, 66-49. After taking a 92-86 lead at the end of the third quarter, they held onto the lead in a nip-and-tuck fourth period.

Malcolm Brogdon had an all-around game of 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Pacers, while Victor Oladipo had 16 points and seven boards. TJ Warren scored a team-high 20 points.

The Mavericks were playing without Kristaps Porzingis, who had to undergo a one-day quarantine in the NBA's "bubble" after forgetting to get tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics recovered from a slow start to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 117-103, in another scrimmage.

Trailing by three points, 32-29, after the opening quarter, the Celtics took control in the second frame and eventually pulled away in the third period, when they outscored the Suns by nine points.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 21 points for the Celtics, and Jayson Tatum added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Devin Booker accounted for 17 points and nine assists, while playing just under 27 minutes for the Suns.

In another game, defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors edged the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-104. Serge Ibaka (19 points, six rebounds) and Pascal Siakam (18 points, six rebounds) led the way for the Raptors.

CJ McCollum had 21 points and five assists for Portland. Damian Lillard sat out the game due to inflammation in his left foot.

Also, the Houston Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-104. James Harden had 31 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds while playing over 35 minutes. Rookie ace Ja Morant had 17 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies.

