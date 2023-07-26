MLBB: Wildcard for PH-hosted M5 to be held in Malaysia

Blacklist International during the M4 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - The Wildcard round for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) World Championships will be held in Malaysia, on November, Moonton Games announced on Wednesday.

Changes for M5 were initially announced during the closing ceremonies of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Wildcard hosts Malaysia will be participating in the competition, joining the following:

Malaysia (MPL Malaysia runner-up)

Mekong (M5 Mekong qualifier)

Latin America (third placer of LIGA LATAM)

South Asia (winner from MLBB Champions Battle)

Eastern Europe and Central Asia (runner-up from MLBB Continental Championships)

Mongolia (M5 World Championship national wildcard qualifier Mongolia)

2 other regions

The finalists will be participating in the M5 World Championships, which will be held in the Philippines on December.

The Philippines, which will already have 2 automatic slots to the world championships, will not be playing in the wildcard rounds.