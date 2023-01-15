JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The biggest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in the world will be held in the Philippines.

The 5th installment of the ML:BB world championships will be held in the country in December, making it the second major international tournament Moonton Games has hosted in the Philippines since the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup was held in the Araneta Coliseum.

Moonton Games confirmed this before the Grand Finals of the M4 World Championships at the Tennis Indoor here.

The Philippines remains one of the most dominant gaming regions in ML:BB.

Reigning champions Blacklist International and Echo Philippines are currently continuing the bid to secure three consecutive titles for the Philippines.

Last June 2022, RSG Philippines clinched the Southeast Asia Cup.

ROADMAP

In an esports roadmap sent by Moonton Games last Friday, they said M5 will be held in December.

The first cycle of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League this year will be held from February to April, while the second half will be held from August to October.

Moonton also included The 2023 Southeast Asian Games in the roadmap.

It will also introduce the ML:BB Women Invitational in February.