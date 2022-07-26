Hidilyn Diaz marries Julius Naranjo in Baguio City. Niceprint Photography

MANILA – Hidilyn Diaz knew how to make a historic day even more special as she married her coach, Julius Naranjo, on the anniversary of her Tokyo Olympics victory.

On Tuesday, exactly a year after winning weightlifting gold at the Japan Games, the first Filipino Olympic champion momentarily ditched her feisty, competitive side, as she glowed a radiant bride in Baguio City for her wedding.

Witnessed by some of the high-profile names in politics, sports, and business, Diaz walked down the aisle, wearing an intricate wedding dress created by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran.

Based on the wedding invitation, included in the principal sponsors were former Vice-President Leni Robredo, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Teresita Sy-Coson.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas were also principal sponsors together with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, and actress Judy Ann Santos.

Actresses Angel Locsin, and Iza Calzado were also part of the entourage. Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio were also seen at the event.

In snaps released by Niceprint Photography, Diaz and Naranjo made sure not to forget their historic feat last year, as Diaz wore her Tokyo gold medal and Rio silver medal after the wedding ceremony.

Diaz met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

Here are some of the snaps during the wedding ceremony of Diaz and Naranjo’s wedding: