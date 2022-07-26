Hidilyn Diaz marries boyfriend coach on anniversary of Olympic win

Photo from Niceprint Photo

(UPDATED) Hidilyn Diaz and her boyfriend Julius Naranjo have finally tied the knot.

The two said their “I do’s” on Tuesday in Baguio City, which also coincided with the first anniversary of Diaz's triumph in the Tokyo Olympics where she ended the country's long wait for a gold medal in the Summer Games.

Diaz looked gorgeous on her wedding day wearing a Francis Libiran creation when she walked down the aisle.

Just like what she usually does before a lift, Diaz took a deep breath as she entered the church while Regine Velasquez's song "Ikaw" was being sung.

Top personalities from the field of politics, sports, entertainment, and business were part of the wedding's entourage.

Based on the wedding invitation, included in the principal sponsors are former Vice President Leni Robredo, boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and business tycoons Manny Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Teresita Sy-Coson.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas are also principal sponsors together with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, motivational speaker Bo Sanchez, and actress Judy Ann Santos.

Actresses Angel Locsin, and Iza Calzado are also part of the entourage.

Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio were also seen at the event.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s manager Noel Ferrer penned a lengthy message for his “inaanaks” right after the wedding ceremony.

“Hidilyn and Julius, gold has been your wedding’s undeniable motif. But behind our fascination with gold is the gritty reality of your daily training, involving weights that you must test against your shoulders, the pain trumped only by dedicated practice,” said Ferrer.

“In the life that you will forge together, certain burdens are sure to emerge, for you to bear along the way. I pray that they will not be unbearable. Instead, I count on your love for each other to make those shared challenges bearable, allowing you to carry on.”

Ferrer said he is looking forward to the union where their shared convictions will “translate to making cheerfully bearable the things you need to lift to God’s redeeming light.”

He also reminded the couple to always allow love to win at the end everyday.

“Julius and Hidilyn, may you be gold to each other, gold for each other,” he concluded.

Diaz got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Naranjo in October last year. Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo having dinner. At the end of the meal, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said, "Of course, yes."

Diaz met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

He represented Guam in the 62kg weight category.

The Guamanian athlete told "Sports U" two years ago that he was immediately drawn to Diaz, although he was not exactly aware of how big a deal she was in Philippine sports.

In a recent interview with Karen Davila, Diaz said it is their priority to build their own family after getting married but it will have to wait until after 2024.

"Yes, we're planning to have our family soon. Ako, gusto na. But we're still aiming for Paris 2024," said Diaz.

Diaz is still planning to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024, in what will be her fifth stint in the Summer Games. There, she will go up to the 59-kg weight class after ruling the 55-kg division in Tokyo.