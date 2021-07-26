Olympics: Petecio edges boxing world champ to reach quarterfinals

Nesthy Petecio (right) beat Lin Yu-Ting of Chinese-Taipei 3-2 to secure a quarterfinals berth in Olympic boxing in Tokyo on Monday. Buda Mendes, pool via Reuters

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines defeated Lin Yu-Ting of Chinese-Taipei 3-2 in women's featherweight action to advance to the quarterfinals in Olympic boxing in Tokyo on Monday.

Lin, a 2018 bantamweight world champion, recovered in the second round after an opening that went in Petecio's favor at Kokugikan Arena.

But Petecio, the reigning world champ in her weight class, closed out Lin to gain a last-8 ticket, where a win there would assure her of a bronze.

Petecio will next face Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda of Colombia in a 10 a.m. match on Wednesday, July 28.

In her opening bout, Petecio defeated Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of Democratic Republic of Congo 5-0 on Saturday.

The two other Filipino boxers who have seen action remained in contention.

Earlier on Monday, Carlo Paalam won 4-1 in his flyweight opener against Iran's Brendan Irvine.

Flyweight Irish Magno, who got past her first bout on Sunday, takes the ring on Thursday, July 29, for a Round-of-16 fight against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas.

Eumir Marcial, who drew a bye in the middleweight division, debuts in the Round of 16 on Thursday, too.

