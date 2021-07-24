Olympics: Petecio convincing win opens PH boxing campaign in Tokyo

Marcelat Sakobi Matshu and Nesthy Petecio during their women's featherweight Round of 32 at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Luis Robayo, AFP

The Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio defeated Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of Democratic Republic of Congo 5-0 in their opening-round women’s featherweight match in the Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

Petecio is one of 4 Filipino boxers seeing action in the Olympics.

Another Filipina boxer, Irish Magno, tangles with Kenya’s Christine Ongare in a flyweight bout on Sunday (11:15 a.m.).

On the men’s side, Carlo Paalam faces Iran’s Brendan Irvine in their flyweight opener on Monday (12:03 p.m.)

Middlweight Eumir Marcial, who received a schedule bye, will compete on Thursday (10:48 a.m.), as he awaits his opponent.

Petecio is a 3-time silver medalist at the Southeast Asian Games, before finally copping the gold in 2019.

For Petecio, making it to the Olympics is the culmination of a lifelong dream.

"Ito 'yung pinaka-highest na pangarap ng lahat ng mga atleta," she has said.

"Kumbaga, para sa akin, kahit ano po 'yung mga nag-gold man ako sa SEA Games, sa kung anong international po, kumbaga 'pag hindi ako nakapasok sa Olympics, hindi ako nakalaro sa Olympics, kumbaga useless lahat po 'yun eh.

