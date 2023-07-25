Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Veteran setter Jia de Guzman is looking forward to playing in the PVL championship with long-time teammate Alyssa Valdez once again.

On Tuesday, De Guzman and Valdez steered the Creamline Cool Smashers over Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh in straight sets to assure themselves a slot in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference finals.

This will be the second straight conference that Creamline will be heading into the championship but the first for Valdez since her return from a knee injury that sidelined her for seven months.

As the three-time PVL MVP continued to peak in the tournament, De Guzman could not help but be grateful to finally have Valdez back inside the court when they defend their title.

According to the multi-awarded playmaker, having the "Phenom" on the court makes a difference, especially in crucial moments.

“I’m very happy. Kasi last conference, she was still there, she was still on the sidelines guiding us, helping us out, cheering us on, pero it’s different pa rin having her inside and contributing points especially kapag dikitan and crucial yung situation,” De Guzman said after earning the Best Player of the Game nod for tallying 17 excellent sets.

For De Guzman, it is reassuring to have another scoring option within the team aside from top scorer Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

Valdez, on the other hand, admitted that she misses to play in a championship match after witnessing the team in clinching the All-Filipino Conference crown sitting on the bench.

“Nakaka-miss talaga. It’s so much different to play and be here na nasa loob ka ng court playing with your teammates than hindi ka nakaka-suit up or jersey ‘man lang,” said Valdez, who chipped in 11 points.

Valdez vowed to contribute whatever she can in the team’s last two games in the conference.

“Kung anong matutulong, kung anong macocontribute, talagang ibibigay namin yung all namin this coming finals. Lalo na ako. Most especially, this is my… again, after that injury din. I got injured battle for third pa ata so it’s very, very special to me,” she continued.

Before playing in the final, Creamline still has to pass the Kurashiki Ablaze to round up their semifinal campaign.