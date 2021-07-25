Olympics: Cris Nievarez out of medal contention in rowing

(UPDATED) Filipino rower Cris Nievarez bowed out of medal contention in the Tokyo Olympics after a fifth place finish in his quarterfinal heat, Sunday at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Nievarez, competing in his first Olympic Games, crossed the line with a time of 7:50.74.
He was 37.99 seconds behind Oliver Zeidlerof Germany, the 2019 world champion who finished with a time of 7:12.75.
Brazil's Luca Ferreira Verthein finished second with a time of 7:14.26, followed by Lithuania's Mindaugas Griskonis (7:16.71).
The top three finishers in the quarterfinal advance to the semifinal A/B and remain in the medal hunt.
Joining Nievarez in semifinal C/D are New Zealand's Jordan Parry, who finished fourth with a time of 7:18.48, and Iraq's Mohammed Al Khafaji (8:03.55).
Nievarez will still compete in the classification races to determine his final ranking.
The semifinals C/D are set for July 27.
