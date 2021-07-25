Olympics: Cris Nievarez out of medal contention in rowing

Cris Nievarez of the Philippines in action. Leah Millis, Reuters

(UPDATED) Filipino rower Cris Nievarez bowed out of medal contention in the Tokyo Olympics after a fifth place finish in his quarterfinal heat, Sunday at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Nievarez, competing in his first Olympic Games, crossed the line with a time of 7:50.74.

He was 37.99 seconds behind Oliver Zeidlerof Germany, the 2019 world champion who finished with a time of 7:12.75.

Brazil's Luca Ferreira Verthein finished second with a time of 7:14.26, followed by Lithuania's Mindaugas Griskonis (7:16.71).

The top three finishers in the quarterfinal advance to the semifinal A/B and remain in the medal hunt.

Joining Nievarez in semifinal C/D are New Zealand's Jordan Parry, who finished fourth with a time of 7:18.48, and Iraq's Mohammed Al Khafaji (8:03.55).

Nievarez will still compete in the classification races to determine his final ranking.

The semifinals C/D are set for July 27.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics

