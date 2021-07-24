Olympics: Kurt Barbosa falls to superior Korean opponent in taekwondo

South Korea's Jang Jun and Barbosa compete in the taekwondo men's -58kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24, 2021. Javier Soriano, AFP

The Philippines' Kurt Barbosa lost 26-6 to Jang Jun of South Korea in their men's -58 kilogram opening-round match at the Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

Jang is the world No. 1-ranked fighter in his division and a 2-time world champion and multiple Grand Prix champion.

If Jang goes all the way to the gold-medal match, that will breathe life into Barbosa's campaign via repechage, a system that allows losers to finalists to have another shot at bronze.

Barbosa lost to Jang via point gap, a result when there is a 20-point difference at the end of the second round, at any time during the final round or both.

